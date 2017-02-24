× Police: Man, 26, shot and stabbed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot and stabbed in Harrisburg city on Thursday evening, according to police reports.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Camp Street for reports of multiple gunshots in the area around 6:40 p.m. Police discovered the victim had multiple injuries and was loaded into a car and taken to Harrisburg Hospital before they arrived at the scene. The man was rushed into surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities located a crime scene in the area of Jefferson and Camp Streets.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Silvio at 717-255-6516 or email csilvio@cityofhbg.com. Tips can also be made online here.