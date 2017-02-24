Record-breaking temps today, thunderstorms for Saturday

JUST PLAIN GORGEOUS: Temperatures really get a boost today after a mild start with highs in the mid 70s area-wide. I wouldn’t be surprised if areas around Carlisle and to the west see a stray 80-degree today! In February! It looks like another record-setting day today with breezy southerly winds gusting to 15mph under partly cloudy skies.

COLD FRONT TOMORROW: We start off mild again with lows in the mid to upper 50s, but cloud cover ahead of tomorrow’s cold front keeps temperatures down in the mid 60s. The front moves through by mid-afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder likely. There’s a marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow, meaning on a scale of 1-to-5 we’re only at a 1 for winds gusting to 60+mph. Winds will be breezy after the front heading into Sunday as well sustained at 20+mph.

A BIT COLD SUNDAY: Sunday looks cold with temperatures back to where they should be, topping out in the mid 40s. Breezes stay with us though, so wind chills in the afternoon look to stay in the mid to upper 30s under sunny skies. We warm back up heading into the next work week with more 50s and 60s in the forecast.

Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long