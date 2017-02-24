× Teen accused of killing mother charged after assaulting prison guard

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A teen that is in jail after being accused of killing his mother is facing more charges after he assaulted a prison guard.

Jacob Taliaferro, 18, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and prisoner assaulting an officer after allegedly spitting on an officer that was attempting to confiscate property.

Taliaferro is currently in prison after he admitted to police that he stabbed and killed his mother.

On November 29, 2016, Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown received an investigation request from the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office for an incident that occurred at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

The incident began with Taliaferro being placed on 15-minute suicide prevention, which limits an inmate to only having a smock and blanket to prevent them from hurting themselves. However, Taliaferro also had a roll of toilet paper.

Correctional Officer Christopher Cryder saw Taliaferro’s additional property, and entered the cell to confiscate it.

Upon entering the cell, Cryder and another officer found that Taliaferro’s toilet was overflowing with feces and toilet paper. Officers ordered for Taliaferro to turn over the toilet paper, but he refused. After being ordered to turn the paper over several more times, Taliaferro gave in.

However, as officers were exiting the cell, Taliaferro spit on Cryder, hitting him in the face, shirt and arm.

During interviews with police, Taliaferro said that he spat at Cryder to anger him.

Now, Taliaferro may face additional charges.