Two vehicle crash claims life of Greencastle man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa – A fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle claims the life of a 25 year old Greencastle man. It happen just before 6 o’clock along the 12800 block of Williamsport Pike in Antrim Township. That portion of the highway was closed for hours while Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

According to police, a northbound 2015 Ford SUV driven by 58 year old Thomas Andrew Paterno, of Greencastle turned into the path of a southbound 2009 Honda Motorcylce driven Cody Andrew Butts. Butts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paterno was transported to Meritus Hospital for treatment. No word on the extent of his injuries.