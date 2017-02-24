Vineyard at Hershey gears up to celebrate its 5 year anniversary Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa., -- This weekend, the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey will celebrate its 5th anniversary. The celebration will include beer, wine, entertainment, and some big announcements about the future.

Five years ago this weekend, the vineyard and brewery first opened its doors and welcomed the public. Over the course of the last few years, the company has grown extensively and its products are now being sold in several Wegmans stores.

The idea for the brewery started nearly 8 years ago when 4 strangers met in a bar, started talking about the wine business in Pennsylvania and now the rest is history.

The doors for Saturday's celebration open at 11 a.m. At noon, the owners will unveil big plans about the future, including: new festival and national acts this summer, expanded and improved decked-out live!, new experiences, and major cidery and brewery plans. After the plans are presented, the crowd will enjoy a Moscato toast and cake.

From 12:30 to 4: The Philly Elvis will be performing.

From 12:30 to 5: The production center will be open to the public for wine tastings out of the tanks.

For more schedule information and specials, visit http://vineyardathershey.com/brewery-anniversary/.