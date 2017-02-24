× York County police officer charged with possession of child pornography

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York County police officer has been charged with several counts of child pornography.

According to documents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, Chad Howell, an officer with West Manchester Township Police Department, has been charged with 50 counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Agents from the Attorney General’s office found the images of on Howell’s cellphone.

Police arrested the 36-year-old Thursday afternoon, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.