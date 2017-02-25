Cold and Windy Sunday

WINDS STAY STRONG: With the cold front that passed today, we clear out the skies but welcome a strong northwesterly wind heading for Sunday. Winds stay sustained at 10-20mph throughout the day with gusts up to 30mph or higher likely. Wind chills won’t leave the mid-to-upper 30s. A big change after last weeks Spring-like feel!

WARMING BACK UP A BIT: Temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s heading into the work week as winds shift back to out of the south. Another cold front moves into the area by Thursday, cooling us back down closer to average, though we stay mild near 50.

PLENTY OF SHOWER CHANCES: You’ll need the umbrella quite a bit this week. Shower chances return Monday night and stay through Wednesday, with Wednesday being the day we see the most showers. Clouds clear out heading into next weekend, with plenty of sunshine but temperatures just a bit cooler in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long