Crews battling barn fire in York County

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Multiple fire departments are helping extinguish a barn fire in York County.

The fire, at a barn on Old Commons Road near Prayer Mission Road in Lower Windsor Township, broke out just after 4:00 p.m.

Dozens of pieces of firefighting equipment were called to help fight the flames and bring water to the scene. At one point, 16-tanker trucks and 10-engine were in use.

FOX43 is told the barn is approximately 60X50-feet. Crews are still fighting the fire. There is no word on any injuries or a cause.