“Libre” overcomes odds; celebrates 1st birthday

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County, Pa.-- Libre, the Boston Terrier pup who was rescued last summer after being found sick and malnourished in Lancaster County, is celebrating his one-year birthday.

On Saturday, the Monroe Fire Company in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, threw Libre a party to mark the occasion. The community came together to help with his rehabilitation and now he's being enlisted to help other pets in need.

Emily Bear, Fundraising Coordinator at Speranza Animal Rescue says, "He has such an incredible following, such and enigma himself that we decided to have a party to celebrate him and what he's brought together and also to collect donations for the dogs at Speranza."

50-other pets at Speranza Animal Rescue are still waiting for a forever home.