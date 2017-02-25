× Police investigate a string of burglaries

NEW HOLLAND, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — The New Holland police are investigating a string of burglaries that occurred over night on Thursday.

According to Police, they responded to multiple locations on Willow Road and Campbell Lane for reports of burglaries that happened sometime Thursday overnight. The victim’s stuff had been ransacked through and cash was taken. In most of the incidents, entry was gained through a side door or garage. Police urge residents to lock their doors and windows, preferably with a deadbolt if possible.

These incidents are still under investigation.