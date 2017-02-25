Severe storms and possible tornado rips through Central Pa.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. -- Clean up is underway Saturday night after severe storms sweep through Central Pennsylvania.

The area was hit with hail and strong winds, and tornado warning were issued.

Trees were uprooted, debris covered the streets, and roofs were ripped off of homes in York County.

People in Wrightsville took cover.

Dawn Carnegie said, "The odd part about this is normally it takes a little bit of time. But this happened so quickly. All this damage was done in a matter of five, six minutes."

Carnegie lives in the borough and ran down into her cellar. When she came back up, it was chaos.

She said, "Then I heard it like a freight train, and I know that sound. So I went back down into the cellar and just as I was closing the door, I saw two pieces of aluminum go by pretty quickly."

What she saw was a roof tin. Others heard a similar sound before the storms came through.

Pat Gunarich, from Wrightsville, said she heard a whistle sound, "And then it sounded like a freight train going over my house. So I ran back into the hallway and stayed there for a couple minutes, came back out, it was already gone. But the whole yard was destroyed."

In other parts of York County, hail came down, and it even made a dent on some of our FOX43 cars. It wasn't the only thing that came down though, trees were uprooted and in danger of hitting power lines in Windsor Township.

Eric Smith, who lives in the township, said, "There's a good 10 trees that came over blocking the roadways. But there's a few houses up the road here. They had a bunch of trees right next to their houses and they fell down. But a lot of people got lucky."

People who live in the area said it's important to take these tornado and severe storm warnings seriously.

"It's definitely a sight and it definitely gets you thinking that this stuff can happen. You know in York, Pa., no one thinks too much of this. And it's definitely something a lot of people are going to remember," Smith said.

Carnegie of Wrightsville said, "The biggest thing that I can say is when you hear the warnings, take heed to them. There's a reason that they're there. We could actually see the clouds swirling around and everything else like that. It's nothing to mess around with."