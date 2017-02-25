There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms today. A narrow line of thunderstorms will form along a strong cold front late this morning through the mid afternoon hours today. A few of the storms in the line could produce brief, damaging west to southwest wind gusts of around 60 mph. Gusty westerly winds up to 55 to 60 mph will likely continue for about 6-10 hours in the wake of the cold frontal passage.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8PM
-
We’ll come close to another record high Friday
-
Record-breaking temps today, thunderstorms for Saturday
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FRANKLIN COUNTY
-
Expect gusty thunderstorms for Saturday
-
Tornado smashes New Orleans neighborhood
-
-
Record warmth possible Thursday with a late day shower chance
-
Thunderstorm asthma kills 3 in Australia: What is it?
-
Snowstorm expected to pound Northeast
-
Death toll from ‘thunderstorm asthma’ rises to 6 in Australia
-
Significant change to the temperatures and strong winds for the weekend
-
-
Back to the 60s and warming to near record highs the rest of the week
-
Temperatures trend cooler with more clouds
-
A cool, gusty day to end the week