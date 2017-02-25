SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8PM

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms today. A narrow line
of thunderstorms will form along a strong cold front late this
morning through the mid afternoon hours today. A few of the storms
in the line could produce brief, damaging west to southwest wind
gusts of around 60 mph.

Gusty westerly winds up to 55 to 60 mph will likely continue for
about 6-10 hours in the wake of the cold frontal passage.