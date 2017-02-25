York County brewery holds bottle release event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAWN GROVE, York County, Pa.-- South County Brewing in Fawn Grove, York County, held a bottle release event on Saturday. The company's Virgil 2017 Bourbon Barrel Dark Ale was featured.

This was the third year for the event and even though it's a local brewery, the owners say beer lovers from states make the drive to take part.

Head Brewer J.R. Heaps says, "For us, people are in love with the beer enough to make the journey and we think it's a journey worth taking, coming down and checking it out."

What makes these bottles special is that they are washed, labeled and capped all by hand. The beer itself takes five months to brew.