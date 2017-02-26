× Another warm-up is on the way

WARMER WEATHER: After a cold Sunday with highs only near 40, we get much warmer on Monday. Expect highs in the mid 50s thanks to warmer air coming up from the south. Then, our temperatures really take off. We climb to 60 on Tuesday and 68 on Wednesday.

MORE RAIN: The cloudy skies quickly return on Monday. Even though one or two spots will see a quick sprinkle in the afternoon, nearly all of us stay dry all day. Then, we all stay dry Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, scattered showers cross over us. Then, Tuesday night, it gets rainy and breezy. We’ll stay rainy and windy on Wednesday, and a few thunderstorms will even pop up. We’ll dry out on Thursday.

COLD AGAIN: On Thursday, our temperature start dropping. Highs only reach 50. Then, on Friday, we struggle to reach a high of 40 under cloudy skies. A few sprinkles will pass over us on Friday to add an extra chill to the air. But, the cold weather does not stay for long.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly sunny skies return on Saturday, and so do highs in the upper 40s. On Sunday, sunny skies take us to 56 in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson