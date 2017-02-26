× Clean up underway from storm damage

CLAY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Clean up from Saturday’s severe storm is under across much of the area, including they Clay Township area of Lancaster County.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police have led a storm recovery process that started last night and continues into this morning. A storm shelter has been set up for residents at the Mt. Airy Fire Department on 880 Durlach Road. Multiple utility crews are working around the clock restore services to customers.

First response teams have already gone door to door to check on the welfare of residents in hard hit areas. They have assisted in the emergency evacuation of an elderly resident with special medical needs, as well as coordinated shelter to those who need it.

The areas most affected areas in Clay Township are from the Elizabeth Township border from the West, to the border of West Cocalico Township on the East. Then from Route 322 on the South and Lebanon County border on the North. Those living in that zone, have trees down on power lines, and blocking roadways.

It’s unclear how long the clean-up from this storm will last.