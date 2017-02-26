× EF1 tornado confirmed in York County

HALLAM, York County, Pa.– The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in York County on Saturday.

NWS Meteorologists from State College, PA were in the area Sunday afternoon to survey the storm damage. They spent time in the Hallam and Wrightsville areas.

Preliminary reports indicate the damage in that part of the county was caused by an EF1 tornado, with winds estimated at 90-miles per hour. The path of damage appears to be approximately four-miles long

and about a 100-yards in width.

Final results of the NWS survey will be released later tonight; check back for updates.