Real estate app to be tested in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A real estate app designed to make house hunting easier, is coming to our area.

The app, designed in Lemoyne, Cumberland County, is called HouseekR and will soon be tested in Harrisburg. Features of the application include filtering searches, managing favorites, getting notifications, chatting with real estate agents and scheduling showings.

"It's going to take the place of web-based app search engines and ultimately we are trying to create a better user experience for buyers in Central PA," said Jason Manges, the CEO and founder of HouseekR.

No word yet on when the app will be launched in Harrisburg.