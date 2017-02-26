Ribbons will be displayed to raise awareness of child abuse in Pa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- A group of students met this weekend in Dauphin County to raise awareness for child abuse prevention.

They put together more than 4300 blue ribbons to represent the Pennsylvania children who were victims of abuse and neglect in 2015. The ribbons will be displayed around the PA State Capitol steps during the first week of April to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Ellen Brown, Director of Development for the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance says, "To get people some kind of an understanding. We'd like to have a real visual impact and get people to understand the significance of child abuse."

The project was part of the PA Family Support Alliance's campaign to emphasize the shared responsibility for the well-being of our children.