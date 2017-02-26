Strong winds caused tornado-like damage in Northern Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clay Township, Lancaster County, Pa —

Even though the storm damage in northern Lancaster county was devastating, a tornado didn't cause it.

Straight-line winds did.

These thunderstorm wind guts can be as strong as tornadoes.

In fact, the ones in Clay Township, Lancaster County were between 75 and 95 mph.

While straight-line wind gusts uprooted trees, downed power lines, and tore through homes, they also brought a community together.

"You see the community pull together, that's one thing about Lancaster County you always see neighbors coming out to help neighbors," said Michelle Halton.

Every Sunday morning, Michelle Halton comes with her husband and daughter to visit a family friend. Except this Sunday, the visit was much different.

"When I pulled up the driveway, I couldn't believe what I saw," said her husband.

But John Halton also saw other friends and neighbors coming together to help clean up the storm damage.

They used a chainsaw, a forklift, and good old fashioned elbow grease.

His daughter, Madelyn, even helped out.

Though, his daughter noticed, "If like one of the trees fell down on the house someone could have gotten hurt."

Sam George feels the same way. He thinks it was divine intervention that protected him in his part of Clay Township.