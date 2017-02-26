Two vehicle crash Saturday morning results in life-threatening injuries

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Two vehicle crash on Saturday morning leaves drivers and passengers with life threatening injuries.

According to the East Hempfield Township Police, they responded to the scene of a two car crash on Saturday, just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike and Hemlock Drive. Early investigations suggest that one vehicle was taking a left, and turning into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Four people were transported to the hospital, some with life threatening injuries.

The accident is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.