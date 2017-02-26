You can help “Stuff the Bus” in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several local groups are working together to stuff a bus full of clothing and food for children.

The donation drive is being organized by Leg Up Farmers Market, The Masonic Center of York and F&S Transportation. Organizers say the idea came after a teacher with the Masonic Center told Leg Up Farmers Market about students in need.

Daniel Stump of Leg Up Farmers Market said, "She's had children coming in who are wearing the same clothing every single day and that broke our hearts and we were looking around to see what we could do to help resolve that."

The market is accepting new or gently used children's and adult clothing, as well as non-perishable food.

The drive runs through next Sunday, March 5th. It is located at Leg Up Farmers Market, at 3100 N. George Street in York.