Cell phones to help domestic violence victims

LEBANON, PA.-- The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is helping victims of domestic violence with cell phones. Corrections Secretary John Wetzel presented those cell phones to domestic violence victims in Lebanon. The phones were seized from residents of several dozen community corrections centers across the state. Victims will use them as a lifeline for help if they need it.

"A cell phone is a vital, life saving mechanism," said Jennifer Storm, director of the Office of Victim Advocate. "For a program to be able to give that free of cost to a victim to be able to utilize in the case of emergency is priceless."

About 4,000 cell phones were presented to the victims.