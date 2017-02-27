Church hosts 24-hour fastnacht sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Pa. -- St. Cecilia's Catholic Church is urging locals to loosen up their waistbands and open up their wallets to celebrate Fastnacht Day. The annual Pennsylvania holiday of sorts, always falls the day before the start of Lenten season. St. Cecilia's is hosting is annual fastnacht sale, but with a 24-hour twist this year. The pastries are available any time, day or night, through the church, until Tuesday the 28th.

"It's the biggest fundraiser of our church and it's a big tradition," says Nicky, a volunteer.

The sale ends when the church runs out of pastries, which volunteers expect will happen some time on Tuesday.