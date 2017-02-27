× Community reacts to bomb threats at York, Harrisburg Jewish community centers

YORK TWP., Pa. –

Rabbi Elazar Green with Chabad of Lancaster and York said his heart dropped when he heard that a bomb threat was called into the York Jewish Community Center.

His organization collaborates with the York JCC to host a weekly class open to the community on Jewish culture and rituals. He describes the Jewish community in York as a resilient one.

“It is a very vibrant community,” Green said. “It’s small, but it’s very committed, which means if there’s something that they feel that they need to do, they go out of the way…to do it.”

Green estimates less than ten percent of the JCC’s membership is of the Jewish faith, so incidents like this one have a much larger impact than one would think upon first glance.

“Don’t let it get you down,” Green said. “Don’t let it stop you from who you are, be you, be the best you you can be, and use this as an opportunity, as a challenge to be even more, to do more and to grow even more.”

Residents in York also expressed their anger and frustration about the threats.

“It’s obviously not good, you know, people should try to be respectful of anyone,” Matt Ahrens of York said. “I’d hate to see any specific group targeted just for their beliefs.”

“Especially for York being kind of a laid-back town as it is, everyone is pretty much accepting of one another and helpful and courteous, so yeah, it’s pretty upsetting,” Sherrie Fineblum of York added.