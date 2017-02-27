CPR kiosk unveiled at Harrisburg International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Harrisburg International Airport is now home to a kiosk designed to teach hands-only CPR. The kiosk is in Terminal "B" of the airport. Designers say it allows travelers to complete a 5-minute, self-directed course on how to safely and immediately assist a person suffering a cardiac emergency.

"It's a tutorial that takes you through from the beginning," says Brad Hollinger, chairman and CEO of Vibra Healthcare, the company that partnered with the American Heart Association to unveil the kiosk. "It shows you how to do it and it actually has a dummy that you practice on. Then it gives you a score. So you can hone your skills within a few minutes and understand exactly how to save another person's life."

According to the American Heart Association, 350,000 cardiac emergencies a year happen outside of a hospital. 20 percent of those emergencies happen in public places.