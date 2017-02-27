Cumberland County dry cleaning service cleans American flags for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.-- A Cumberland County dry cleaning business is donating its services to spruce up American flags that are displayed in Carlisle for patriotic holidays.

Classic Dry Cleaners and Laundromats will clean the 120 flags free of charge. Owners say the company, which is a family business, has cleaned American flags for free for 45-years.

"My dad instilled in me it's important to give back to the community. Without the community, you don't have a business, you don't have employees and it's very important to do things like that," said Paula Gribble, President of Classic Dry Cleaners and Laundromats.

The flag cleaning service is offered to local residents, businesses and civic organizations.