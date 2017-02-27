× FOX43 Sports Poll: Which sports-centric moment is more touching?

Sometimes, the reach of sports goes beyond the field of play.

The stage that sports provides can be used to capture moments that truly en capture life’s precious moments.

This weekend, sports was at it again, providing us action before the tip off or face off.

On Saturday, the Indiana University Basketball team held its annual Senior Night, a time to celebrate senior players that have given a lot to their program. Typically, this celebration includes a pregame ceremony for the player. IU’s Collin Hartman, who has been out since the preseason with a knee injury, used his stage to do something very special: proposing to his cheerleader girlfriend, Hayley Daniel.

The clip can be found in the Indiana Basketball tweet below:

The moment caused a number of feelings to stir for many people. However, it wasn’t the only touching moment of the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, a Sacred Heart hockey player received a big surprise.

Senior Teagan Ketchum hadn’t seen her brother, Trevor, in a year and a half while he was serving in the army overseas.

Trevor was able to surprise her right after the playing of the National Anthem at the Shelton Sports Complex.

The clip can be seen in the NHL Daily 365 tweet below:

Sacred Heart's Teagan Ketchum got surprised her brother's homecoming from his Navy Tour! pic.twitter.com/76SbSfMj7O — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) February 27, 2017

Either way, both moments are heart-warming and can connect with those who aren’t even interested in sports.

Our question is, which sports-centric moment is more touching?