Gun fired through apartment wall in Lancaster

LANCASTER, PA. — A Lancaster man is accused of firing a gunshot that went through an apartment wall into his neighbor’s bathroom. It happened Saturday,February 25th around 4 a.m. on the 300 block of S. Queen St. The victim called police after hearing a loud noise and then discovering a bullet hole in the shower wall.

The bullet had come from an adjoining apartment.

Officers went to that apartment and made contact with the resident, Benjamin Rivera. Rivera admitted that he had used a Springfield Armory .40 cailber semi-automatic pistol and fired it twice that night. Rivera told police he had fired the gun once outside his apartment into the air. The second time was the cause of the hole in the wall of the victim’s bathroom.

Officers recovered the handgun from under a matress. They found two spent shell casings concealed in a glove that had been inside a hooded sweatshirt. The items were collected as evidence.

Rivera was placed under arrest and transported to the Lancaster City Police station. He is charged with Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Discharging a Firearm in the City of Lancaster. Rivera was later arraigned and committed to LCP in lieu of $50,000 bail.