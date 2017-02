× Harrisburg JCC closed due to a bomb threat

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Harrisburg JCC has been closed due to a bomb threat.

The building was evacuated, and a JCC official says “everyone is okay.”

BREAKING: Bomb threat at Harrisburg JCC. Someone called in a threat. Building evacuated. "Everyone is okay" from JCC official. @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) February 27, 2017

