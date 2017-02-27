× Harrisburg man threw hot grease in victim’s face

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is seeking help from the public in locating 63 year old LaSalle Drayton, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Green Street, in Harrisburg.

Drayton is accused of throwing hot grease onto the victim’s face, hands and chest, causing burns. Drayton is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information on Drayton’s whereabouts is encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch website or by calling 1-800-262-3080. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be given directly to police by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at (717) 558-6900. If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000!