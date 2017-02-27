Juvenile driver, Ephrata woman hospitalized following two vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A 16 year old Ephrata boy and a 37 year old woman, also from Ephrata, are hospitalized following a two vehicle crash with entrapment early Monday evening. The accident happen in the 200 Block of Forest Hill Road at 5:05 p.m. in West Earl Township.

A preliminary investigation indicates the 16 year old was driving southbound on Forest Hill Road when he lost control of his vehicle. The out of control vehicle slid sideways and into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Hopta.

The teenager was entrapped in the vehicle following the collision. He was extricated from the vehicle by personnel of the West Earl Fire Department. Both drivers were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The roadway was closed for about 40 minutes while Township Police investigated the crash.