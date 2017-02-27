× Man wanted in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa.–Police are searching a suspect accused of shooting a man in Lancaster city on Sunday.

Jose G. Duque, 20, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Dauphin Street around 11:46 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Investigators found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Duque was identified as a suspect after detectives interviewed numerous witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from the shooting scene.

Anyone with information on Duque’s whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.