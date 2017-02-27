Much warmer with a few late day showers, and a rumble possible

MILD AIR RETURNS

Tonight clouds start to slowly break up. Temperatures are not as cold overnight. Lows drop to the middle 30s. Winds pick up out of the south nudging temperatures closer to 60 degrees despite thickening cloud cover. Evening showers are possible too.

Wednesday, a strong cold front crosses the area during the afternoon. We see a similar set up as this past Saturday with severe storms possible. Damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail possible. Of course, lightning may accompany storms, and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. North of the turnpike, there

is a MARGINAL or low risk for severe thunderstorms, while south of the turnpike, there is SLIGHT risk or a higher risk for severe thunderstorms. Much colder air drives into a very warm airmass helping to trigger the possibility for severe thunderstorms. Highs Wednesday spike into the 70s then plummet back to the 40s Thursday. Winds are breezy too. It’s even colder Friday with temperatures mainly in the 30s. A quick moving disturbance may trigger a few snow showers early morning, otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and dry conditions the rest of the day.

MAINLY DRY WEEKEND

High-pressure overhead clears skies and calms the winds leading to a brisk start to the weekend with lows in the lower 20s. Plenty of sunshine helps warm us back up to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures get a jump by the second half of the weekend back to the 50s ahead of our next frontal system which comes through Monday. Readings are still mild near 60 degrees Monday before turning colder again Tuesday. Showers are possible with the front late in the day.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist