× Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash, Ephrata police seek driver

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman crossing the street in Ephrata early Monday.

The unidentified 25-year-old woman was struck at the intersection of East Main and State Street just after 3 a.m., according to police reports. The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries to her leg.

The striking vehicle is described as an older green pickup truck. Police believe it may have damage to the driver’s side headlight area and front fender area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ephrata Police at 717-738-9200.