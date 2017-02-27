× Police seek wanted Ephrata man after a drug delivery resulted in death

EPHRATA, Pa.– Police are seeking a wanted man after a delivery of heroin ended in death.

Thus far, police have charged two people with supplying a fatal batch of heroin that killed an Ephrata man in 2016.

Callie Bowen, 20, and Patrick McEvoy, 25, of the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road, are each charged with first degree felony drug delivery that resulted in death among other charges.

On July 27, 2016, Bowen and McEvoy arranged through a series of text messages to sell heroin to Brandon Lied, 25, between 6 and 7 p.m.

Charges were filed on Friday, February 10, 2017, and a warrant is still outstanding for McEvoy.

Anyone with information on McEvoy’s current location is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200 or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.