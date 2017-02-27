× Police seeking information into identity of man who defecated on vehicle

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– Police are seeking information into the identity of a man that defecated on the side of a person’s vehicle.

On February 24 at about 11:20 a.m., surveillance video shows a white male running into the rear parking lot of 116 S. Second St.

The video shows the male running about half way through the parking lot before going between two vehicles.

During the brief time that he was there, the man pooped on the side of the victim’s vehicle before running across the alley to await a ride.

Approximately five minutes later, a Chevrolet Malibu that was possibly blue in color, drives through the parking and picks up the man.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the actor or the operator of the vehicle is to contact Chambersburg Police.