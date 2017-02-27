Leola Turkey Hill cigarette thief stole $700 worth of Marlboro’s

LEOLA, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police Department reported they are looking for a man in his mid-30’s to mid-40’s, who on Friday, Feb. 10 stole 10 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes.

Surveillance photos show that the man, described as average build, wearing a black backpack, blue Yankees hat, tan coat, blue jeans and white sneakers, entered the employee only storage at the Leola Turkey Hill, 284 E. Main St., which is where he stole the cartons.

The suspect, police said, allegedly cut the lock on the cigarette cabinet and stole Marlboro’s valued at $701.30. Police said they believe the suspect has been involved in other, similar thefts at other Turkey Hill locations.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or contact East Lampeter Township Police Officer Sam Sanger at 291-4676.