× Small plane crashes into homes in California

A small plane crashed into two homes Monday in Riverside, California, authorities said.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was killed or injured.

The Cessna 310 crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside Municipal Airport, according to Ian Gregor, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. It had departed from Riverside en route to San Jose.

The crash occurred around 4:41 p.m. PT (7:41 p.m. ET) on Central and Streeter avenues, Lt. Charles Payne of the Riverside City Police Department said. Payne said passengers were removed from the plane. Adjacent homes have been evacuated, authorities said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.