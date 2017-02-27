Temperatures turn milder Monday with an afternoon shower possible

WARMING BACK UP: Temperatures increase once again after a brief chill on Sunday. The morning sees increasing clouds, and it’s a chilly start. Readings begin in the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures spike quickly with a bit of a southwest breeze despite the increase in clouds. Readings reach the upper 40s to middle 50s. A couple showers are possible, but the day is not a washout. Clouds briefly break apart tonight. Low temperatures are not as chilly, with readings in the middle to upper 30s. A warm front approaches Tuesday, and this quickly brings a return to the clouds. Winds turn quite breezy as well during the afternoon, and there’s the chance for a few showers. Temperatures are even milder, with readings in the lower to middle 60s.

MARCH BEGINS WITH A ROAR: An approaching cold front Wednesday could bring quite the roar as March begins. It’s very warm and breezy, with readings in the 60s to near 70 degrees depending on sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms are likely as the cold front approaches. Strong to severe thunderstorms are a possibility once again, with damaging winds the main threat. Similarly to this past weekend, in the wake of the system, temperatures plummet into Thursday. It’s a windy and partly sunny day, with readings in the lower to middle 40s. Friday is a bit colder, and another wave passes through the region. It could touch off a few rain or snow showers. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A warming trend is expected for the weekend as a warm front approaches. It brings clouds, and perhaps a sprinkle, but most look dry at this time. Temperatures are a little higher, in the lower to middle 40s. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected for Sunday. It’s even milder, with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

Have a great Monday!