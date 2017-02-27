Tennis director in York Co. needs kidney, stranger willing to be donor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A tennis director in York Township was diagnosed with kidney failure and is in need of a transplant.

What he didn't know was that help would come in the form of a complete stranger.

Wisehaven Tennis Center in Windsor Township is where David Pottle Jr. feels he is at his best, and it's where he found someone that could help him have a better quality of life.

Pottle is the director of adult tennis at Wisehaven. He realized something was wrong with him after he lost a match back in 2015.

"It shouldn't have been a match that I lost. And I knew something was up then," Pottle said.

He went to the hospital.

"I had end-stage kidney failure. That my kidneys were working at 12 percent at that time and that I was going to need a kidney transplant," Pottle said.

Kidney failure runs in Pottle's family. He eventually had to go on dialysis in 2016.

He still kept teaching at Wisehaven. While there, he was explaining to a coworker his condition. A man who took his kids to play tennis at the courts overheard and wanted to help.

"Without thinking I was just kind of like, 'Yeah man you know you can help me if you kind of just want give me one of your kidneys. That'd be cool,'" he said.

He wasn't ready for the man's response.

"It was the next week after that he came back and that's when he started telling me oh I'm going for my first test. And like I said I had no idea who this guy was. You know what I mean? So I was really shocked and surprised and honestly I broke down a little bit," Pottle said.

The man is a match with Pottle and wants to remain anonymous.

Pottle said, "He said he just wanted to feel what it felt like to give life back. He's a true hero in my opinion."

Pottle developed neuropathy in his legs and has to take from teaching tennis.

Phil Myers, the director of tennis at Wisehaven, said players are rooting for Pottle and are looking forward to his return.

Myers said, "I think he's experienced a pretty large outreach of love and support from the tennis community."

Pottle said he's appreciative to the people at the tennis center and especially Myers for the opportunities he's been given.

"By giving me a job just to be able to do what I love to do also I can't thank him enough for that as well," Pottle said.

Myers said, "We love tennis here. I know Dave loves tennis and that's kind of what's driven him to this point and probably kept him going in a lot of ways is tennis and his ability to be so active in this community."

Pottle's surgery is scheduled in April, and he said after a month he hopes to be back on the court.

"It's killing me to not be on the court. It is absolutely killing me," Pottle said.

He also has a GoFundMe account to help him get through the month since he isn't teaching right now.

To donate, click here.