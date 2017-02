× Two people displaced after Monday morning house fire

LANCASTER, Pa.– Two people are without a home this morning, after a Monday morning fire ripped through a Lancaster home.

The blaze broke out just after 12:30 a.m. at a house in the first block of S. Arch Street.

Authorities say that one person went to the hospital for breathing problems that were not related to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the two people that are displaced.