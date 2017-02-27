Watch Live: April the Giraffe prepares to give birth at New York zoo

NEW YORK– The baby giraffe watch is on as a New York zoo has entered the fifth day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth on Monday.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began the stream on Thursday night.

April, the mother giraffe, will be giving birth to her fourth calf. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth. Once it is born, Animal Adventure Park will hold a contest to name the calf.

As of now, April is alert and attentive with no signs of discomfort, according to Animal Adventure Park officials. She was moved inside Sunday due to an extreme drop in temperature.