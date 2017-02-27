× West Virginia man arrested after traffic stop reveals pounds of marijuana

UNION TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A West Virginia man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed pounds of marijuana.

Christien Douglas, 34, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, is facing charges of felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations among other charges.

On February 26 at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers stopped Douglas on Interstate 81 southbound.

During the stop, authorities smelled marijuana coming from Douglas’ vehicle, leading to a search.

Officers were able to uncover 3.8 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana, along with a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Douglas was arrested and transported to Lebanon County Central Booking.