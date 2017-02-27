× Woman facing charges after using daughter to blow into ignition interlock system, DUI and crash

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Waynesboro woman is facing charges after using her daughter to blow into ignition interlock system, driving under the influencing, and crashing.

Angela Daywalt, 36, is facing DUI, endangering the welfare of a child and a number of summary traffic violations for the incident.

On February 13 at approximately 11:05 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on Tornstown Road.

After fleeing the scene, Daywalt was found at her residence.

According to a wtiness, Daywalt was attempting to have her 8-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle during the crash, blow into her ignition interlock system.

Daywalt was taken to Chambersburg Hospital for a blood draw, and was found to be under the influence.

Now, she will face charges.