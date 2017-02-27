York JCC closed due to emergency situation
YORK, Pa.– The York JCC is currently closed due to an emergency situation.
Police are on the scene.
The center released this statement on the situation:
For security reasons the JCC is currently evacuated. The ECE and babysitting children are being sheltered at York Suburban High School. All children are safe and accounted for. We are releasing children through the front door of York Suburban, to authorized pick up persons showing valid photo id. Again, all children are safe and accounted for.Staff and members have left the area or are currently in shelter at an off site location.
