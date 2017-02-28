× Conestoga Valley School Board schedules vote for Dr. David Zuilkoski as superintendent

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – The Conestoga Valley Board of School Directors will vote on Monday, March 13, to appoint Dr. David Zuilkoski as the incoming Superintendent of Schools, beginning June 12, Dr. Zuilkoski will replace Dr. Gerald Huesken who is retiring from the district after 19 years as Superintendent.

Dr. Zuilkoski joins the Conestoga Valley team with over 21 years of education experience. He currently serves as the Superintendent for Eastern Lebanon County School District in Myerstown, Lebanon County. Prior to that he served as the Assistant Superintendent for West Shore School District in Lewisberry. Dr. Zuilkoski began his career in education as a mathematics teacher and then building principal, following eight years of service with the United States Air Force as Captain of the Security Police Squadron.

“The School Board is pleased to appoint Dr. Zuilkoski as the new educational leader for the Conestoga Valley School District,” stated Merle Esh, School Board President. “Dr. Zuilkoski is well trained and positioned for this role. He will take the time to understand our community, learn about our educational goals, and work with our staff to honor our values of Character, Commitment, and Community.”

At the upcoming school board meeting, the Board will vote to approve a three-year employment contract with Dr. Zuilkoski.

The School Board worked with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 (IU13) to facilitate the search process, which included promoting the search, conducting community forums, reviewing surveys, vetting candidates, and guiding the Board through the review and interview phases with applicants.