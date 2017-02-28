× Elizabethtown man sentenced 3 – 6 years in prison for possession of child pornography

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Ronald Martin’s wife, fed up with his repeated viewing of child pornography, warned her husband, “You could go to prison for a long time for that.” On Monday, Ronald S. Martin, 54, of Elizabethtown, discovered just how true his wife’s prediction was as he was sentenced to 3-6 years in state prison for possessing 77 images of child pornography, some of which included children who appeared to be as young as 7 or 8. Other images were of children who appeared to be under the age of 13 involved in explicit sexual acts. Martin admitted to possessing the images on his computer, after initially suggesting he was the victim of a hack.

His wife had called authorities over frustration with his repeated viewing of child pornography. The couple told state police that at some point after he was confronted about child pornography, Martin was crying and crawling on his hands and knees, stood up, and when he fell back down, a 6 to 8 inch bug with a million legs came crawling out of his mouth. Martin intimated to the investigating state trooper that the bug possessed him and it was the bug’s fault that he download the child pornography.