Grantville couple arrested for endangering 2-year-old had prior child abuse charges

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police recently showed up to a home on Waco Drive in Grantville to find a 2-year-old boy living there with feces overflowing from toilets, unsafe conditions, and little available food.

Troopers arrested Shawn Elliott, 28, and Keyayra Champlin, 21, and were both charged February 21 with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police arrived at the home on February 19 after receiving an anonymous call that people inside were doing drugs in the presence of children. Troopers found the boy sitting in front of a dog on the floor, "pantsless and dirty," according to the trooper's statment.

After Elliott was detained, a trooper carried the toddler out of the home. Court records state the boy was repeatedly saying he was "hungry" while pointing to his mouth.

Inside the home, troopers said the home contained an "overwhelming stench of decay and feces which overpowered everything else." They found one toilet filled to the top with feces, urine, and toilet paper, garbage on the floor of the home, light fixtures with exposed wiring, no lights in the child's bedroom, knives in a reachable distance from a small child, and a kitchen floor covered in "many piles of fecal matter," presumably from the dog.

"Disgusting," said Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico. "It's frustrating and infuriating."

Champlin was questioned the next day. She said she and Elliott smoke marijuana "almost daily." Records indicate troopers asked her about working toilets, which she responded that one was good enough to use.

Marsico believes he's seen a rise in similar child abuse cases, and attributes the heroin and opioid epidemic as a contributing factor.

"A lot of times, these adults don't avail themselves to the services and help out there," he said.

Both Elliott and Champlin were arrested in December 2016 for a separate child endangerment incident.

FOX43 asked Dauphin County Children and Youth Services if they had investigated the home after those charges were filed. They declined comment, citing confidentiality laws.

Keyayra was dropped off at the Waco Drive home late Tuesday afternoon from people who identified themselves as friends. Champlin initially declined comment, then said, "I regret everything.... I'm a great mom."

Elliott and Champlin have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 1 at 1:45 p.m.