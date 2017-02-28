Group demonstrates against Trump administration in York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- On the day President Donald Trump makes his first speech to a joint session of Congress, a group of demonstrators gathered in York City to speak out, against the administration.

It's size may be small, but the group's numbers may be larger.

Indivisible York spokesperson Brian Stetler said "there are approximately 6,000 of these groups organizing throughout out the country based on the indivisible guide."

The members of Indivisible York have a few concerns to raise to the administration.

"The repeal of the ACA without a valid replacement, and just want to make sure that people continue to have healthcare if needed," Stetler said.

York County Republican committee chairman Alex Shorb said "I think we're very close to probably more than just a framework in place, and it's time to show us some of those details and make that pitch to the American people."

Shorb is excited to hear just what President Trump has to say as he makes his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

"From the standpoint that he has a very aggressive policy agenda in front of him," Shorb said.

Many of the demonstrators also are concerned about other remarks.

"Some of the misogynistic aspects of the trump campaign, discrimination again Muslims, and suspicion of immigrants," Stetler said.

No matter which side some may take, there is a spot of common ground.

"I personally, speaking for myself and not for the group, would like to see more cooperation among the parties and collaboration rather than just obstruction," Stetler said.

"Obviously it was a very divided campaign. There are still a lot of people who are unsettled by his presidency. I think this gives him an opportunity to really make a pitch to the American people and start that process of unification," Shorb said.

Meanwhile, the group of demonstrators received a few cheers and jeers.

"A couple honks in support, some waving some thumbs up, and at least one finger that I saw," Stetler said.

"I certainly respect their right to protest, that's the beauty of living in the United States of America, and a great part of our democratic process," Shorb said.