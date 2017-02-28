× HACC, PCA&D agree to transfer student credits

LANCASTER, Pa. – HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College http://www.hacc.edu/, and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design (PCA&D) pcad.edu have announced a dual admissions transfer agreement, allowing HACC students who earn an Associate of Fine Arts in Photography to complete their Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography at PCA&D, Lancaster, without loss of credit and without extending the length of time required to complete a bachelor’s degree.

“HACC’s partnership with the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design provides a great opportunity for our photography students to transfer to a locally respected four-year institution to pursue a bachelor’s degree,” said HACC President John J. “Ski” Sygielski, Ed.D.

Mary Colleen Heil, President of PCA&D, echoed Dr. Sygielski’s sentiments, adding, “We are very pleased to be part of this partnership and look forward to welcoming HACC graduates as juniors in PCA&D’s Bachelors of Fine Arts program. Our 2+2 agreement will give these students an ease of transition between the two colleges, without lengthening the time required to earn a BFA degree.”

Students who meet the requirements and take advantage of the agreement are eligible for a $1,000 Partnership Scholarship from PCA&D. The partnership also gives faculty at both institutions the opportunity to collaborate and network.

About Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design is central Pennsylvania’s only non-profit professional art college offering, BFA degrees, certificates, credentials, and curricula that enable students of all ages to pursue art as their life’s work. The College’s educational philosophy of “Communication as Currency” develops artists able to create influence through the powerful combination of thinking, making, and communicating.

Founded in 1982, PCA&D is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD) and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) and is a member of the Association of Independent Colleges of Art & Design (AICAD).

PCA&D also offers credit and noncredit classes, studios and workshops for adults and youth, a professional gallery that features works by regionally- and nationally-acclaimed artists, and artist and author talks, receptions, and community-based activities with visiting artists.

For more information, contact PCA&D, PO Box 59, 204 North Prince Street, Lancaster,, PA 17608. (717)396-1032, (800)689-0379. www.pcad.edu.

About HACC

HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, offers more than 120 career and transfer associate degree, certificate and diploma programs to approximately 19,000 students. Also, the College serves students at its Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York campuses; through virtual learning; and via workforce development and continuing education training. For more information on how HACC is uniquely YOURS, visit hacc.edu. Also, follow us on Twitter (@HACC_info), like us on Facebook (Facebook.com/HACC64) and use #HACCNews

